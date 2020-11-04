Two Whatcom men reportedly caught dragging stolen safes down the road

Two Whatcom County men are suspected of stealing a pair of safes and dragging them down the street behind their vehicle along Portal Way north of Ferndale early Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Tyler Curran Ray Fehlman, 33 of Bellingham, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary. Wendell Lee Davidson, 35 of Deming, was booked on outstanding warrants of out Bellingham for first-degree burglary, first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Deputies received reports early Wednesday of a vehicle dragging something behind it and causing sparks near a storage business in the 7000 block of Portal Way, according to a Facebook post on the incident, and they responded to find Davidson and Fehlman with two safes at the storage unit complex.

Davidson was arrested on the outstanding warrants out of Bellingham, but Fehlman was allowed to leave. The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the Bellingham Police Department for information on what led to the warrants for Davidson’s arrest.

Minutes later, deputies received word of a burglary nearby at the Grandview Business Park and that two safes were missing, according to the post.

The safes Davidson and Fehlman had been dragging were positively identified by victims as those that had been stolen, the post said, and deputies located and arrested Fehlman.

Deputies then got a search warrant for a storage unit at Portal Way complex and discovered various stolen items, including a motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Bellingham, $800 in cash, blank checks and keys to houses and vehicles, the post read.

Investigators are now in the process of serving warrants on two other units at the same facility that were connected to Davidson and Fehlman, according to the post.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” the post read.