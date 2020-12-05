Arson suspect sought after fire at homeless encampment near Bellingham City Hall

Officials from the Bellingham Police Department and the Bellingham Fire Department are investigating an arson fire at the homeless tent encampment near City Hall on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Report of the fire first came in at 12:47 p.m. near the City Hall/library complex. The fire was set in a tent on the library lawn near the building and spread to nearby tents in the area, according to a post from the police department. Propane tanks exploded in the fire but no injuries were reported.

Bellingham Police have identified a suspect and they are being sought out, according to the post. People have been asked to avoid the area while the investigation is conducted.

Known as Camp 210, the camp was set up in November for people protesting a lack of homeless shelter space in the area.