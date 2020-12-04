At least 82 people tested for COVID-19 after one case at Base Camp homeless shelter

The Whatcom County Health Department is waiting on results for at least 82 people who were tested for the virus that causes COVID-19 after a homeless man who stayed at a tent encampment at City Hall and at Base Camp, an emergency shelter, tested positive.

Both sites are in Bellingham.

The health department tested people and employees at Base Camp on Cornwall Avenue on Tuesday, Dec. 1. The next day, they tested people at the tent encampment, which started at City Hall on Lottie Street before expanding across the way into the lawn behind Bellingham Public Library.

A total of 32 people were tested at the encampment, according to Amy Cloud, spokesperson for Whatcom Unified Command, adding that people at the site also were offered flu shots.

Cloud said she didn’t have a number for how many people were tested at Base Camp.

That number is more than 50 and was made up of the homeless staying at Base Camp and employees, according to Hans Erchinger-Davis, executive director of Lighthouse Mission Ministries, which operates the emergency shelter.

Base Camp opened July 17 to give up to 200 adults a place to sleep at night. It also provides bathrooms, showers, laundry services, drinking water, food, garbage and recycling containers as well as social services to those staying there.

A total of 157 people were staying there on Sunday night, which was the day after Lighthouse Mission Ministries was notified about the positive test result.

“Not all were tested though it was strongly encouraged and recommended,” Erchinger-Davis said of the onsite testing offered by the health department on Tuesday. “It’s voluntary for existing guests — unless having been a close contact, then it’s required. Same with staff.”

When asked for test outcomes, Cloud said on Thursday that “results are not yet completed for everyone who was tested.”

First coronavirus case

The positive case was the first confirmed illness for Base Camp or its predecessor since the start of the pandemic, Lighthouse Mission Ministries said.

In August, it reported that a staff member at Agape Home — the ministry’s shelter for women and children on Holly Street in Bellingham — tested positive for coronavirus.

When it announced the case at Base Camp, the ministry said it believed that the man contracted it at the tent encampment, which formed starting on Nov. 11.

But where he contracted the illness couldn’t be determined, according to Cloud.

“No, we have not identified the exposure of this person. It’s always difficult to pin down exactly where someone was exposed,” she said. “And based on the information we received, we cannot determine where this person contracted the virus.”

In a subsequent explanation, Erchinger-Davis said the man left Base Camp when the tent encampment at City Hall started three weeks ago.

“The guest told us directly that he had been staying there and we hadn’t seen him using Base Camp services since,” he said.

Lighthouse Mission refers to people who use its services as guests.

“For unknown reasons, the guest came into Base Camp Thursday to stay the night,” Erchinger-Davis said. “Symptoms developed overnight and were noticed by staff the following morning. Staff followed our normal protocol for symptomatic persons and recommended testing to the individual. The guest said they were going back to the City Hall camp where they still had a tent. It’s unknown what they did after they left our care.”

At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, PeaceHealth informed the ministry of the man’s positive test, Erchinger-Davis said.

Quarantine and next steps

Meanwhile, people who were connected to the man who tested positive have been taken to a former Bellingham motel on Byron Avenue that is serving as a COVID-19 isolation and quarantine center.

“At this time, fewer than 10 people connected to this confirmed case are staying” at the facility, Cloud said to The Bellingham Herald.

As for the next steps, Cloud said: “We’ll be following up with each person who was tested to give them their results. We will provide support and transportation to the IQ (isolation/quarantine) facility for anyone who has tested positive and needs a safe place to isolate.”

“Earlier this week, we shared a health and safety plan with organizers of the camp at City Hall and are asking that they implement safety measures,” she said. “We also continue to work with Base Camp staff to reinforce social distancing and quarantine-like living conditions as much as is possible in this congregate setting.”

Erchinger-Davis said that admittance to Base Camp will be more stringent moving forward.

“We’ve had to restrict access to people that are still a part of the City Hall encampment per health department recommendation,” he said to The Bellingham Herald.

Those who may have had direct contact with an infected man must quarantine for 14 days from the last confirmed case before re-entry, he said.

“People at the tent encampment are not currently considered quarantined, but anyone who removes themselves from the encampment will be considered for re-entry to Base Camp after two weeks and a negative test result,” Erchinger-Davis said.

This story will be updated.