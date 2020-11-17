Bellingham police arrest second suspect in last week’s reported drive-by shooting

The second suspect in last week’s reported drive-by shooting in the Whatcom Falls neighborhood was arrested by Bellingham Police Monday afternoon.

The first suspect, Treyvonne Kenneth Walker, 18, turned himself into police Monday morning, Nov. 16, and was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $350,000 bail.

Approximately eight hours after Walker’s arrest, Irene Nevarez Rosas, 20, was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. Bail has not yet been set for Rosas, and The Bellingham Herald has asked police how she was taken into custody.

Police were seeking Walker and Rosas for their alleged connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred Nov. 8 in the Whatcom Falls neighborhood.

One victim was struck in the forearm by a gunshot in the drive-by, according to information provided to The Herald in an email from Lt. Claudia Murphy.

Officers were called at 7:07 p.m. Nov. 8 to the 1400 block of Electric Avenue near the intersection of Birch Street for the report of a drive-by shooting, according to Murphy.

The victim told police that he was driving in the area when he reported he was blocked in by a dark sedan driven by Rosas and with Walker as a passenger, Murphy reported. The victim said the car driven by Rosas continued to follow him and overtook him on the driver’s side near the intersection of Birch and Electric.

As the victim attempted to get away, he told police he heard multiple gunshots and felt something strike his forearm, according to Murphy. The victim went to St. Joseph hospital for medical treatment and was released later that night.

Police also are investigating a second drive-by that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as possibly being related.

Police received word of shots fired in that incident at 9:34 p.m. in the 1100 block of Kenoyer Drive, according to the department’s incident log. Murphy’s email said that also turned out to be a drive-by shooting and was “likely related” to Sunday’s drive-by, though only property was damaged in the second shooting.

“We’re asking everyone for patience as we finish our investigation,” Murphy told The Herald.

On Friday, Nov. 13, police released a photo of a car with a distinguishable right rear rim that was seen in the vicinity of Wednesday’s drive-by shooting and asked for help identifying it.

Bellingham police are asking for help identifying this car, shown here at the intersection of Yew/Woburn and Lakeway on Wedensday night, Nov. 11. The car was seen in the vicinity of a drive-by shooting on Kenoyer Drive, and police want to know if the driver and/or occupants saw or heard anything. Bellingham Police Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“We are seeking information whether the driver and/or occupants saw or heard anything in relation to the drive-by shooting,” Murphy wrote in an email Friday.

Anybody with information about either shooting or the car is asked to call the department’s tip line at 360-778-8611, Detective Craig Frank at 360-778-8645 or submit a tip online at cob.org/tips.

This story will be updated.