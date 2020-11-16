First suspect arrested in last-week’s alleged drive-by shooting in Bellingham

Bellingham police arrested one of two people they were seeking for their alleged roles in a drive-by shooting that occurred last weekend.

Treyvonne Kenneth Walker, 18 was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 8:51 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Walker was arrested on a warrant that was signed Friday, Nov. 13. Walker turned himself in at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email, and was booked without incident.

Police were seeking Walker and 20-year-old Irene N. Rosas for their alleged connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred Sunday, Nov. 8, in the Whatcom Falls neighborhood. Rosas has not yet appeared in the jail’s booking log, and a tweet by the Bellingham Police Department said it is still seeking her.

One victim was struck in the forearm by a gunshot in the drive-by, according to information provided to The Herald in an email from Murphy.

Officers were called at 7:07 p.m. Sunday to the 1400 block of Electric Avenue near the intersection of Birch Street for the report of a drive-by shooting, according to Murphy.

The victim told police that he was driving in the area when he reported he was blocked in by a dark sedan driven by Rosas and with Walker as a passenger, Murphy reported. The victim said the car driven by Rosas continued to follow him and overtook him on the driver’s side near the intersection of Birch and Electric.

As the victim attempted to get away, he told police he heard multiple gunshots and felt something strike his forearm, according to Murphy. The victim went to St. Joseph hospital for medical treatment and was released later that night.

The victim was the only occupant in his car and reported Rosas and Walker, whom he knew from previous contacts, were the only ones in the car from which the gunfire came, according to Murphy.

Police also found that the trajectory from the bullets showed they were fired into a specific area of the car where the victim was seated.

Rosas is described as a Hispanic female, 5-1, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police also are investigating a second drive-by that occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 11, as possibly being related.

Police received word of shots fired at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Kenoyer Drive, according to the department’s incident log. Murphy’s email said that also turned out to be a drive-by shooting and was “likely related” to Sunday’s drive-by, though only property was damaged in the second shooting.

“We’re asking everyone for patience as we finish our investigation,” Murphy told The Herald.

On Friday, Nov. 13, police released a photo of a car with a distinguishable right rear rim that was seen in the vicinity of Wednesday’s drive-by shooting and asked for help identifying it.

“We are seeking information whether the driver and/or occupants saw or heard anything in relation to the drive-by shooting,” Murphy wrote in an email Friday.

Anybody with information about either shooting or the car is asked to call the department’s tip line at 360-778-8611, Detective Craig Frank at 360-778-8645 or submit a tip online at cob.org/tips.