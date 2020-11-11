Bellingham police: ‘No update’ on last week’s South Hill homicide investigation

More than a week after the death was reported, the Bellingham Police Department has not released any more information about its investigation into a suspected homicide in the South Hill neighborhood or the victim.

Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday, Nov. 11, that as of Tuesday the department had “no update” on the investigation.

Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to the 800 block of 10th Street for a welfare check, which was determined to be a death investigation, Murphy told The Herald in an email late Friday, Nov. 6, after multiple requests by The Herald about the death throughout the week.

“The death has been determined to be a homicide, and BPD detective division is in the middle of the investigation at this point,” Murphy reported Friday.

No information on the victim or how they died has been released by police, and Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel told The Herald in the email that the department had “requested lead in making any form of press release on this case.”

