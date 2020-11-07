Bellingham police actively investigating South Hill homicide that occurred Monday

Bellingham police are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon in the South Hill neighborhood, but said “there is no danger to the community.”

Officers were called at 4:31 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, to the 800 block of 10th Street for a welfare check, which was determined to be a death investigation, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email late Friday, Nov. 6.

“The death has been determined to be a homicide, and BPD detective division is in the middle of the investigation at this point,” Murphy reported.

No other information about the victim, suspects or how or where the alleged crime occurred was released.

As of Saturday morning, nobody had been booked into Whatcom County Jail with “under suspicion of” charges that would seem to relate to this incident.

“As the investigation is still ongoing, no details will be disseminated at this point,” Murphy wrote, “other than to assure there is no danger to the community.”