Hate crimes are rising across the nation. Is Whatcom County seeing the same trend?

Hate crimes rose nationwide and across Washington state, but attacks motivated by race, religion or sexual orientation remained about the same over the past year in Bellingham and Whatcom County, according to a new FBI report.

Hate crimes across Washington state increased 7%, from 506 reported bias incidents in 2018 to 542 in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s annual “Hate Crime Statistics 2019,” which uses data from law-enforcement agencies across the U.S.

Statewide data included reports from 77 of Washington state’s 253 participating law-enforcement agencies:

▪ Bellingham Police reported six hate crimes to the FBI in 2019, with five incidents motivated by the victim’s race or ethnicity and one motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation.

Bellingham Police reported six hate crimes in 2018, including four that focused on the victim’s religion, one on race or ethnicity and one on sexual orientation.

▪ Whatcom County reported two bias incidents in 2019 — one classified as a racial attack and another that targeted the victim’s religion.

Whatcom County reported four bias incidents in 2018, all concerning race or ethnicity.

▪ Western Washington University reported two incidents in 2019, with victims targeted by race, religion and disability.

WWU reported three hate crimes in 2018, all focused on religion — including a pair of vandalism incidents of Jewish materials at the university library.

Further details of the incidents weren’t immediately available from local law-enforcement agencies.

Whatcom County Executive Satpal Sidhu, who was born in India and practices the Sikh faith, was targeted by vandals who defaced his campaign signs with bullet holes and a racial slur in 2019.

In addition, the white nationalist organization Patriot Front has vandalized several Whatcom County cities with its racist materials since summer 2019, according The Bellingham Herald reporting.

This story will be updated.