Symbols of hate used in Bellingham vandalism apparently sourced from Instagram

Instagram has disabled the account of a white supremacist who likely supplied the swastika stickers used in a vandalism incident that Bellingham Police are investigating as a hate crime.

Two Bellingham Herald readers tipped the newspaper about the account’s existence and the Anti-Defamation League in Seattle told The Herald in an email that the Instagram account was the source of the stickers.

The Herald is not naming the account, which featured racist rhetoric and showed a printing press making stickers exactly like the ones found Oct. 10 in downtown Bellingham and Fairhaven.

“Our Center on Extremism looked into the Instagram account holder and although we can’t verify this individual’s location, we think it is likely that the Instagram account holder provided the physical stickers to the perpetrator of the crime who distributed them,” said Miri Cypers, director of the ADL’s Seattle office.

The account was inactivated sometime over the weekend.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bellingham Police identified a person of interest captured on video Oct. 12, but have no further information, spokeswoman Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Herald.

“At this point the investigation is still ongoing and there is nothing new to report,” Murphy said in an email.

Nazi Germany, using the swastika as its emblem, systematically murdered 6 million Jews and 11 million others in World War II, including gay men, disabled people, Roma, political opponents, ethnic Poles and Soviet citizens.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Covering hate Bellingham Herald journalists would like to hear from you if you have been the victim of or witnessed a hate crime or experienced hate speech. We’d also like to know if you have information about hate groups operating in Whatcom County. You can email us directly at newsroom@bellinghamherald.com or use the online tip form if you wish to protect your identity. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to communicate with reporters and editors as safely and securely as possible. While in some cases we may ask to use your name in a news report, we would not do so without your permission.