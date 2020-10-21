Another suspect arrested in reported gunpoint robberies of 2 Whatcom cannabis stores

Whatcom County law enforcement Tuesday afternoon arrested the third suspect in a gunpoint robbery of a Ferndale cannabis business that occurred Monday night.

He, along with another man arrested earlier Tuesday, also are suspected in the armed robbery of a Bellingham cannabis shop earlier Monday night.

Ferndale police booked Abshir Abdirahaman Ali, 29, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery. Bellingham has since filed probable cause for another first-degree robbery charge along with second-degree theft, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

At approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday, What-Comm 911 received multiple calls that reported seeing Ali, who was recognized in video footage that had been made public earlier in the day, according to the release.

Ferndale police responded to the area and saw Ali in the 2000 block of Grandview Road, the release states, and Ali attempted to flee.

Officers set up a perimeter, and Ali was located by the crew of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, according to the release. Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time said roads in the area were closed due to the police activity.

Ali was given verbal commands by police, which he did not comply with, the release states, and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team used less-than-lethal munitions to get Ali to comply with commands and come out of where he was hiding so he could be placed into custody.

“We very much appreciate the mutual aid assistance from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department, Bellingham Police Department, and State Patrol,” the Ferndale release read. “Professional efforts from all brought these incidents to a safe conclusion with all involved subjects being taken into custody.”

Ramadhmi Hamisi Rashid, 31, and Jeana Marie Hall, 28, were booked into Whatcom County Jail earlier Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree robbery out of Ferndale. Rashid also was booked on suspicion of another first-degree robbery and second-degree theft out of Bellingham, jail records show.

Rashid’s bail was set at $100,000, according to jail records, while Hall’s was set at $10,000.

Ferndale robbery

Witnesses told police and video surveillance confirmed that Rashid and Ali arrived at approximately 10 p.m. Monday at a business in the 6000 block of Portal Way that was not named, came in and left the business several times and made several small purchases, according to the release. They stayed in the business’ parking lot until it closed at 11 p.m.

Ali then re-entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash drawer, the release states, while Rashid acted as a distraction and a lookout. Video then showed Ali and Rashid running away on foot.

A short time later, a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle in the area of the robbery, and the driver matched descriptions of Ali, according to the release. Ali reportedly sped away, and deputies initiated a pursuit.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and all three people inside the car ran away on foot, according to the release.

A K9 from the Bellingham Police Department aided in tracking and arresting Rashid and Hall, the release stated, adding that Hall had a “significant amount” of money stuffed into her clothing and had dropped money as she ran away.

Bellingham robbery

At approximately 9:13 p.m. Monday, Bellingham Police Department officers responded to a cannabis business in the 1200 block of West Bakerview Road, where employees reported being held at gunpoint by two male suspects, who reportedly left the area on foot, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Further investigation revealed that the first suspect, later identified as Ali, walked up to the business counter at approximately 9:06 p.m. and spoke with an employee for approximately four minutes, Murphy reported. A second suspect, later identified as Rashid, approached at spoke to Ali.

Shortly afterwards, Ali pulled a handgun from his waistband, pointed the gun at the employee and took $850 cash and cannabis product, before he and Rashid left the store prior to officers’ arrival, according to Murphy.

After receiving a search warrant for the red Ford Fusion used in the attempted getaway, a silver and black handgun, matching the one that was used in the robberies, was found on the floorboard of the driver seat, according to Murphy. The gun, a Sig Sauer 1911, was reported stolen out of King County.

Officers also found a package of cannabis product from the Bellingham store, as well as a baggie containing 10.5 grams of suspected heroin and another with 4.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.