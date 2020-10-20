Two suspects arrested, third at-large in reported armed Whatcom County robbery Monday

Two people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a gunpoint robbery of a business late Monday in Ferndale, and Whatcom County law enforcement is searching for a third suspect.

Ramadhmi Hamisi Rashid, 31, and Jeana Marie Hall, 28, were booked into Whatcom County Jail early Tuesday, Oct. 20, on suspicion of first-degree robbery out of Ferndale. Rashid also was booked on suspicion of another first-degree robbery and second-degree theft out of Bellingham, jail records show.

A third male suspect remains at large, according to a Ferndale press release emailed to The Bellingham Herald by spokesperson Riley Sweeney.

Witnesses told police and video surveillance confirmed that Rashid and the third suspect arrived at approximately 10 p.m. Monday at a business in the 6000 block of Portal Way that was not named, came in and left the business several times and made several small purchases, according to the release. They stayed in the business’ parking lot until it closed at 11 p.m.

The third, unknown suspect then re-entered the business, pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money from the cash drawer, the release states, while Rashid acted as a distraction and a lookout. Video then showed the unknown suspect and Rashid running away on foot.

A short time later, a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputy spotted a vehicle in the area of the robbery, and the driver matched descriptions of the unknown suspect, according to the release. The driver reportedly sped away, and deputies initiated a pursuit.

Deputies stopped the vehicle and all three people inside the car ran away on foot, according to the release.

A K9 from the Bellingham Police Department aided in tracking and arresting Rashid and Hall, the release stated, adding that Hall had a “significant amount” of money stuffed into her clothing and had dropped money as she ran away.

The Herald has reached out to the Bellingham Police Department for details on the robbery that Rashid was allegedly involved in. That robbery occurred earlier Monday, according to the release.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Rashid is awaiting trial on retail theft, criminal impersonation and controlled substance possession charges from an incident in August.

This story will be updated.