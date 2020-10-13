Court told ‘this is a defendant that’s extremely violent’ as bail set for murder suspect

The Bellingham man accused of using a ruse with a woman to lure a Bellingham man to rural northern Whatcom County before allegedly shooting and killing him Sunday morning had his bail set at $3 million in court Tuesday afternoon.

Zachary Scott Ranahan, 34, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of 41-year-old Clinton E. Gulick, according to charging papers filed in Whatcom County Superior Court.

At Ranahan’s first appearance, Whatcom County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Jones said that these types of murder cases are the “most extreme” that the court system hears and the facts alleged in this case presented the most danger to the community.

Jones also said that Ranahan has a violent criminal history, which includes convictions for armed robbery, burglary and robbery.

Jones said that since the alleged murder, Ranahan has allegedly been actively trying to flee the Whatcom County area. Jones said there’s evidence that Ranahan allegedly tried to interfere and dispose of evidence in the case, as well as purchase burner phones and rental cars in an attempt to flee.

Jones said it was important to understand the danger Ranahan’s alleged behavior presents to the community.

“As alleged, Mr. Ranahan participated in an extremely violent gun murder that included both indifference to the victim in the case, but also participation with the co-defendant … who lured that victim to this rural scene where he accomplished this execution-style murder,” Jones said. “I have significant concerns your honor … This is a defendant that’s extremely violent and if allowed to do so, will attempt to flee the jurisdiction and evade justice, and he can’t be allowed to do that.”

Jones asked Ranahan’s bail be set at $3 million.

Ranahan’s criminal defense attorney, Ryan Swinburnson, said he would reserve a statement on bail until he had more information about Ranahan and the circumstances of the crime. Swinburnson said once he has more information he can bring a motion before the court to have Ranahan’s bail reconsidered. Swinburnson was appointed by the court as conflict counsel, meaning there was a conflict of interest with the public defender’s office representing Ranahan.

Whatcom County Superior Court Commissioner Leon Henley Jr. set Ranahan’s bail at $3 million.

Ranahan’s arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 23 if he is in custody, or Nov. 2 if he is out of custody.

The crime and arrests

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ranahan Monday evening after locating him earlier in the afternoon at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of West Maplewood Avenue in Bellingham. Ranahan allegedly fled from deputies, but they tracked him to nearby brush.

Deputies shot at Ranahan, but he was not hit by any bullets, according to a Tuesday news release from the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team. SMART is the agency conducting an independent investigation into the incident.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman, who is serving as the spokesperson for the SMART investigation, said she couldn’t comment on how many shots deputies fired at Ranahan, how many deputies fired shots, what provoked them to fire, if Ranahan had a gun or if he fired at deputies.

On Sunday evening, deputies arrested 36-year-old Roseanne Louise Paden for her alleged role in Gulick’s death. Paden had her bail set at $1.5 million at her first appearance in Superior Court Monday.

Formal charges are expected to be filed against Paden by Wednesday, according to the Whatcom County prosecutor’s office.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 4000 block of Mosquito Lake Road at around 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11 after a passerby found a man’s body outside of a running vehicle. Detectives found Gulick face down in the gravel at a construction site north of the Middle Fork Bridge. Gulick had been shot five times and was declared dead at the scene, according to court records.

Court records show Paden and Ranahan told Gulick that Paden’s vehicle broke down. Paden and Ranahan drove out to the rural location and popped the hood on Paden’s vehicle. Ranahan allegedly hid and waited until Gulick arrived.

Once Gulick arrived, Ranahan allegedly shot Gulick multiple times. Paden and Ranahan then drove away, according to court records.