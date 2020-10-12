Whatcom sheriff’s office seeking second suspect in reported murder of Bellingham man

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Bellingham woman on suspicion of murder and is seeking a Bellingham man in connection with the death of a 41-year-old Bellingham man on Sunday.

Clinton E. Gulick was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds Sunday, Oct. 10, in the 4000 block of Mosquito Lake Road near the Middle Fork of the Nooksack River, according to a release from the sheriff’s office Monday afternoon.

Roseanne Louise Paden, 36, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 8:01 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, on suspicion of first-degree murder and and made her first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court Monday.

The sheriff’s office is still seeking Zachary Scott Ranahan, 34, on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the release. Ranahan, who is described as white, 5-foot-6, 170 pounds and bald with hazel eyes, may still be armed with the handgun used to kill Gulick, the release states, and should be considered armed and dangerous. He may be attempting to flee the area, the release states.

Anyone who sees Ranahan or knows where he is has been asked to call 911 or the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Detectives Hotline at 360-778-6663.

Whatcom County Superior Court Commissioner Angela Cuevas set Paden’s bail at $1.5 million, saying she found the alleged crime very serious and Paden a risk to the community’s safety.

“It was clear that the acts alleged are significant. They are violent and place the community in danger,” Whatcom County Senior Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Evan Jones said in court, adding that the prosecutor’s office is concerned that Ranahan is still on the run and that if Paden was released it could cause problems for their case and create heightened danger to the community.

Padden is a lifelong resident of Whatcom County and has a full-time job and very little criminal history, Director of the Whatcom County Public Defenders Office Starck Follis argued against bail. He also added that it was unclear what Paden knew before Gulick arrived.

The alleged crime

Deputies were called to Mosquito Lake Road at approximately 9 a.m. Sunday after a passerby reported finding Gulick’s body lying on the ground outside a running vehicle in a gravel pullout alongside the roadway, according to the release.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel told The Bellingham Herald in an email Monday, that an autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but that the man was found deceased from what appeared to be multiple large-caliber handgun gunshot wounds.

Detectives and crime scene investigators processed the scene and followed leads throughout the day, and that led them to Paden’s arrest, according to the release. They also identified Ranahan as a second suspect.

No other details of the crime are being released, as it remains an active investigation, the release stated.

Ranahan’s history

Ranahan, 30, served a two-year prison sentence for the armed robbery of Cruisin Coffee on Calluna Court in March 2010, when Ranahan and another man threatened two baristas with knives, according to charging papers. Ranahan confessed to the crime a day later, when he was detained for running off with $4,000 worth of rings from a Bellingham jewelry store.

Six years later, almost to the day, Ranahan was arrested to face charges of robbing Buzz Thru Coffee on Meridian Street. He had ordered an espresso shake from a barista at the drive-up window on March 15, 2015, and as she turned around to make it, Ranahan climbed through the window and demanded money, court records show. He was sentenced to 3½ in prison in 2017 after a jury convicted him of second-degree burglary and robbery.

In addition, Whatcom County Superior Court records show he has previous convictions for criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, theft, forgery and bail jumping.

This story will be updated.