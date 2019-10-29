Man who went on Fairhaven Station rampage in April allegedly has another outburst

A Bellingham man who has previously had a destructive outburst, reportedly sprayed a fire extinguisher into a crowd of people outside Rumors Cabaret Saturday night, causing paint damage to the club and forcing a food truck to temporarily close.

Bellingham police booked Emmanuel Nathaniel Gonzalez, 31, into Whatcom County Jail Saturday, Oct. 26, on suspicion of tampering with fire equipment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $500 bail.

Gonzalez was sentenced to 60 days in jail last June after he went on an April 12 window-breaking rampage that caused tens of thousands of dollars damage to the Fairhaven Station.

On Saturday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue at approximately 11:03 p.m. for a report that a man, later identified at Gonzalez, had sprayed a fire extinguisher into a crowd of people, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald.

Officers learned that Gonzales walked in front of Rumors and sprayed the extinguisher, hitting several people, a nearby food truck and employees inside the doorway to the club, Murphy said.

The food truck was forced to shut down to clean up and dispose of exposed food, Murphy said, costing the business approximately $300. Rumors also found paint damage inside the club from the contents of the extinguisher.

Police reviewed video surveillance of the incident and located Gonzales at the corner of Holly Street and Railroad Avenue, Murphy said.

Officers ordered Gonzales to stop, which he refused, Murphy said, as he crossed toward Cornwall Avenue and made several cars stop to avoid hitting him before he was placed under arrest.