A rampage at the train station will be expensive to fix

A Bellingham man is facing a decade in prison after a window-breaking rampage that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to Fairhaven Station.
Emmanuel Gonzalez, 30, was arrested about 10 p.m. April 12, when Bellingham Police were called to a disturbance at the station, 401 Harris Ave., said Lt. Don Almer.
No injuries were reported.
Officers saw Gonzalez using rocks and other debris to break the windows when they arrived, Almer said.
Damage was in the range of $20,000 to $30,000, said Michael Hogan, public affairs administrator for the Port of Bellingham, which owns the station.
Hogan said the damage remains while new windows are ordered and shipped.
"We are still getting estimates and the windows will take several weeks for delivery," Hogan said.
Fairhaven Station serves Amtrak trains and Greyhound and Whatcom Transportation Authority buses, according to the port's website.
Service hasn't been affected, Hogan said.
Gonzalez was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a charge of first-degree malicious mischief over $5,000, records show.
Under state law, first-degree malicious mischief is a class B felony punishable by 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine or both.
Gonzalez, who is homeless, didn't say why he broke the windows.
He remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail, according to the online jail roster.
A jury trial is set for June 11, according to court records.
