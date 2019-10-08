Ferndale man killed in Monday’s Alger Cain Lake Road head-on crash identified

SHARE COPY LINK

The Ferndale man killed early Monday in a head-on collision along Alger Cain Lake Road in Skagit County has been identified by the Washington State Patrol, which suspects a Maple Falls man of vehicular homicide in the fatal crash.

Eric C. Howard, 62, died after the 1998 Mazda Protoge he was driving southbound at approximately 12:46 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, just south of Cain Lake was struck head-on by 2002 Ford Econoline van driven by Maple Falls’ Mark Kamphouse, 31, according to the State Patrol release on the incident.

Kamphouse’s van crossed the center line in the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road and hit Howard’s Protoge head-on, the report stated. The Protege left the roadway to the left, while the van remained in the southbound lane.

Kamphouse, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to the report, but Howard was not wearing a restraint.

The State Patrol believes drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, and Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald that Kamphouse was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

Skagit County Jail records show Kamphouse has been released from the facility.