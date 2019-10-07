Ferndale man killed in early morning head-on crash on Alger Cain Lake Road

SHARE COPY LINK

A 62-year-old Ferndale man was killed early Monday, Oct. 7, in a head-on collision on Alger Cain Lake Road in Skagit County, and the Washington State Patrol says drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash.

The man, who has not yet been identified while his family is notified, was driving a blue 1998 Mazda Protege southbound in the 300 block of Alger Cain Lake Road, just south of Cain Lake, at approximately 12:46 a.m. Monday, according to the State Patrol report on the crash.

Mark Kamphouse, a 31-year-old Maple Falls resident, was driving a white 2002 Ford Econoline van northbound, when he crossed the center line and struck the Protege head on, according to the report. The Protege left the roadway to the left, while the van remained in the southbound lane.

Kamphouse, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured, according to the report, but the Ferndale man was not wearing a restraint.

The State Patrol said the crash remains under investigation and any charges are still pending.

This story will be updated.