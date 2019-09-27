Know these men? Whatcom Sheriff’s Office is still seeking them after market burglaries

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of a third suspect wanted in burglaries of an Everson area market in a Facebook post Friday, Sept. 27.

“We continue to investigate all tips coming in from the community,” the post said.

One week ago, the sheriff’s office released photos of the two other men suspected of twice cutting through a wall to break into the La Gloria Market in Everson and stealing “several thousand dollars.”

“One appears to be a skinny white male, the other a medium-sized dark-skinned male,” Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald Monday. “Please do notice the unique tattoos that the one has on their right forearm and the other has on their left hand.”

Hester said the market on Everson Goshen Road was twice broken into — in July and again on Sept. 5 — and deputies believe it is the same suspects in each.

Not only did the suspects steal several thousand dollars from the market, but Hester said the suspects gained entry by cutting a hole in the wall, instead of breaking a window or door.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked in the Facebook post to contact Deputy Samantha Robinson at sheriff@co.whatcom.wa.us or 360-778-6600.