These men reportedly twice cut holes in the wall to steal from a Whatcom market

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in identifying three men who are suspected of twice cutting through a wall to break into the La Gloria Market in Everson and stealing “several thousand dollars.”

The sheriff’s office asked for assistance via its Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 20, and posted photos of two of the men taken with a security camera. Chief Deputy Kevin Hester told The Bellingham Herald that the Crime Analysis Unit is working on getting a picture of the third man posted.

“One appears to be a skinny white male, the other a medium-sized dark-skinned male,” Hester told The Herald Monday. “Please do notice the unique tattoos that the one has on their right forearm and the other has on their left hand.”

Hester said the market on Everson Goshen Road was twice broken into — in July and again on Sept. 5 — and deputies believe it is the same suspects in each.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Not only did the suspects steal several thousand dollars from the market, but Hester said the suspects gained entry by cutting a hole in the wall, instead of breaking a window or door.

Anyone with information about the suspects was asked in the Facebook post to contact Deputy Samantha Robinson at sheriff@co.whatcom.wa.us or 360-778-6600.