Transient pair sentenced for roles in stabbing man in back in Bellingham

A transient man and woman were each sentenced for their roles in stabbing a 50-year-old man in the back in Bellingham’s Lettered Streets neighborhood in mid-July.

Jon Paul Landry, 47, was sentenced to seven years in prison with 18 months of probation Sept. 11 in Whatcom County Superior Court for second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon. Landry had previously been charged with first-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, court records show.

Cassidy Dawn Neff, 30, was also sentenced Sept. 11 to six months in jail, with a year of probation for complicity to commit second-degree assault. She was previously charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, court records state.

A no-contact order was put in place between Landry, Neff and the victim.

Bellingham police were called around 6 p.m. on July 14 to the area of West Holly and G streets for the report of a man being stabbed in the back. When they arrived, they found the victim with a “serious stab wound” in the middle of his back, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said at the time.

An investigation revealed Neff came around the corner of a building in the 1300 block of G Street and distracted the victim, while Landry came up behind and stabbed the victim in the back, records state. Landry and Neff then rode away on their bikes, court records show.

Neff had been in a previous altercation with the victim and another man, and was punched in the face by the victim. Neff had told Landry about the fight prior to the assault with the knife, court records state.

Landry and Neff were located at a homeless encampment near Locust Road and Marine Drive and were arrested without incident. During an interview with police, Landry admitted to stabbing the victim and was angry about the victim hitting Neff in the face, according to court records.