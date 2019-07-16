Transient pair suspected of stabbing man in the back Sunday in Lettered Streets

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A 30-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man, neither of whom listed a permanent address, are suspected of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the back Sunday evening, July 14, in Bellingham’s Lettered Streets neighborhood.

Bellingham police booked Jon Paul Landry into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, and Cassidy Neff was booked on suspicion of complicity to first-degree assault.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, the victim sustained serious injuries from the alleged attack but is in stable condition.

Police were called at 6 p.m. Sunday to the area of West Holly and G streets for the report the man being stabbed in the back. They arrived to find the victim with a “serious stab wound” in the middle of his back and being tended to by several bystanders, Murphy said.

The first arriving officer provided first aid in an effort to stem serious bleeding before a medic unit arrived and stabilized the victim. Officers were able to speak to the victim about the attack and got nicknames of the people who attacked him, Murphy said.

Witness accounts and officers’ knowledge of people associated with the nicknames provided by the victim allowed police to identify Landry and Neff as the alleged attackers, Murphy said. A witness also reportedly picked Landry out of a lineup shown at the scene.

Further investigation showed that Neff came around the corner of a building in the 1300 block of G Street and distracted the victim, while Landry came up behind and stabbed the victim in the back, Murphy said. Landry and Neff then allegedly fled on their bikes.

Officers also were told that the victim and Neff had an earlier altercation with the victim and another man, during which Neff was punched in the face by the victim, Murphy said. Neff reportedly told Landry about the altercation before the knife attack.

The Bellingham police and a Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team located Landry and Neff at their encampment in the area of Locust Road and Marine Drive and were arrested without incident, Murphy said. After they were read their rights, Landry reportedly admitted to stabbing the victim and to being mad about the victim hitting Neff in the face.

According to Whatcom County Superior Court records, Landry has previous felony convictions for third- and fourth-degree assault, second- and third-degree theft, second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance between 2006 and 2012. Court records also show Neff had a felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance in 2018.