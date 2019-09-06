Have you seen this man? Bellingham police are asking for your help in locating him

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

Bellingham police released surveillance photos of the man who robbed the Orleans Street WECU on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and are asking for the community’s help in locating him.

At approximately 10:06 a.m., the man, who is described as white or Hispanic, in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5-foot-8 tall with a slim build and dark hair, robbed the credit union, according to a Facebook post by the department.

He was wearing dark gray AERO sweatpants, a dark sweatshirt, white athletic shoes, glasses and a black stocking cap.

After leaving the bank, the robber fled south.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time, the man handed a teller a note saying he had a gun and pointed his finger to imply he had a gun, but no gun was actually seen.

The report also said he asked for $100, $50 and $20 bills, and he got away with an estimated $1,500 from the credit union.

It is the second time in less than a week that Bellingham police have sought someone who has robbed an area credit union. On Aug. 29, law enforcement searched for several people who allegedly robbed the Industrial Credit Union in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Police are still seeking the man in that robbery, as well, and released photos of him on Friday, Aug. 30.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Detective Travis Hauri at 360-778-8791, the anonymous tip line at 360-778-8611 or submit a tip at cob.org/tips.