Law enforcement searching for suspects in reported Bellingham bank robbery

Law enforcement officials are searching for several people who allegedly robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Bellingham police were called to the 3200 block of Northwest Avenue for the report of a bank robbery at the Industrial Credit Union. No weapons were shown, according to emergency radio traffic.

All units with Bellingham police were searching for the suspects. One was described as a white male in his mid-30s who was wearing sunglasses, a baseball cap, a red sweatshirt and jeans, emergency radio traffic said.

The vehicle the suspects were in was described as a red, four-door, rounded car that was possible from the late 1990s, scanner reports said.

It’s possible the suspects had thrown a sack into the water near Cornwall Avenue, radio traffic reports said.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office was assisting in the search for the suspects, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Hester.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, called “Omaha,” has been launched to help search for the suspects.