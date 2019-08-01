Former Ferndale school board member who had child porn suspected of violating parole

Former Ferndale school board member makes first appearance in court Former Ferndale school board member Stuart McKay makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 2, in Bellingham. McKay is accused of five counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit beha Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Ferndale school board member Stuart McKay makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 2, in Bellingham. McKay is accused of five counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit beha

A former Ferndale School District board member who pleaded guilty in 2018 to possessing child pornography on his work computer is suspected of violating the conditions his parole.

Stuart Douglas McKay, 70, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Tuesday, July 30, on a Washington State Department of Corrections detainer, according to jail records.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by corrections Engagement and Outreach Director Jeremy Barclay, McKay was detained after it was suspected he consumed alcohol, entered a prohibited place and violated an active no-contact order.

Barclay said McKay will have an administrative hearing within the next week to determine the outcome of the alleged parole violations.

As previously reported in The Herald, McKay in October was sentenced in Whatcom County Superior Court to six months in jail with a year of probation for one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

McKay was originally charged with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, but his charges were later pleaded down.

According to court records, McKay was released Dec. 29 after serving 111 days and receiving credit for 21 days served, 15 days for good time, 33 days for inmate worker credit and nine hours for an administrative adjustment.

McKay previously served as the District 2 representative on the Ferndale School District board from 2003 to June 2016, according to previous stories in The Herald. He resigned from his position at the June 28, 2016, meeting, citing “personal issues.”

In late June 2016, security personnel at the BP Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale requested the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigate McKay, a contract employee, because they suspected he had accessed child pornography from his work computer, court records show.

Detectives found “hundreds, if not thousands” of pornographic photos that showed McKay had been viewing pornography on his work computer for years, the records state.