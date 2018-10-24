The porn found on his work computer sends ex-Ferndale school board member to jail

A former Ferndale school district board member was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail for possessing child pornography.
Stuart D. McKay, 69, of Ferndale was sentenced in Whatcom County Superior Court to six months in jail with a year of probation for one count of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. McKay was originally charged with three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, but his charges were later pleaded down.
McKay will get credit for time served in jail before his conviction and will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release, as well as be prohibited from being around minors.
During his sentencing, McKay apologized to his family, friends and associates for his behavior and said he hopes to find forgiveness in the hearts and minds of all those he’s offended.
“I want to thank everyone that has been supportive of me, especially my wife and daughter. They have, over the last two years, constantly reminded me that, yes, I made a mistake but that I’m a good person and I shouldn’t forget that,” McKay said.
His wife also called him an upstanding person at his hearing Tuesday.
“I’ve been with him most of my life and he’s probably the kindest, most gentle person I’ve ever met,” she said.
Pornography on work computer
McKay served as the District 2 representative on the Ferndale School District board from 2003 to June 28, 2016, according to previous stories in The Bellingham Herald. He resigned from his position at the June 28, 2016 meeting, citing “personal issues,” the previous Herald story states.
In late June 2016, security personnel at the BP Cherry Point refinery in Ferndale requested the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office investigate McKay, a contract employee, because they suspected he had accessed child pornography from his work computer, according to court records.
Detectives who went through the computer found “hundreds, if not thousands” of pornographic photos that showed McKay had been viewing pornography on his work computer for years, the records state. The photos included adult pornography, as well as photos of infants, children and teenagers engaged in sexually explicit acts.
McKay told the court Tuesday he had previously been fired from his job at the refinery, and has now retired.
