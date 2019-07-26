Have you seen this man? Police seeking help locating last week’s Rite Aid robber

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

The Bellingham Police Department released photos on social media and asked for the community’s assistance in locating a man who robbed the Rite Aid on Telegraph July 18.

A post on the department’s Facebook page said the man is believed to be 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-10 to 6-feet tall and has a thin or average build. He also was described as having shoulder-length brown hair and a goatee and was wearing a grey “Wildcats” sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap with a red brim, the post said.

Anyone with information on the man is asked call Detective Darla Wagner at 360-778-8767, call the department’s anonymous tip line at 360-778-8611 or send an email tip to cob.org/tips. The case number to reference is 19B-43024.

Though the Facebook post didn’t mention it and the photos do not show one, emergency radio transmissions at the time of the robbery said the man used a gun in the robbery.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Telegraph Road in Bellingham for the report of an armed robbery at Rite Aid. There was the report of a silver, semi-automatic gun, according to emergency radio dispatches.

By 5 p.m. a perimeter was being set up in the area, radio traffic said.

He put the money in a black, nylon-type bag, radio traffic said, and officers were not sure if the suspect left in a vehicle.