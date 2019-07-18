Crime

Bellingham police searching for armed robbery suspect near Bellis Fair Mall

Bellingham police officers are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Rite Aid near Bellis Fair Mall with a gun minutes before 5 p.m. Thursday, according to emergency radio dispatches.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Telegraph Road in Bellingham for the report of an armed robbery at Rite Aid. There was the report of a silver, semi-automatic gun, according to emergency radio dispatches.

By 5 p.m. a perimeter was being set up in the area, radio traffic said.

The robber was described as a white male, in his mid-to-late 20s, with a long ponytail. He was wearing a black baseball cap with a red brim, gray sweatpants and sweatshirt that said ‘Wildcats,’ according to emergency dispatches.

The suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses and had facial hair. He put the money in a black, nylon-type bag, radio traffic said.

Officers were not sure if the suspect left in a vehicle.

This story will be updated.

