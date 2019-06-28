Bellingham man awaiting trial arrested on suspicion of second child rape

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A 40-year-old Bellingham man already scheduled to face a jury trial for sexually assaulting a teen girl he was familiar with last October, is suspected of raping another juvenile.

Bellingham police booked Kenneth Richard Scott into Whatcom County on suspicion of second-degree child rape, and according to jail records, he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald the new case involves another victim, who was was between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time and was known to Scott.

The second incident, which reportedly happened in the spring of 2018, was reported to Bellingham Police on May 31. Murphy said in that case, Scott and the victim were in the same house when Scott raped the victim.

After the investigation developed probable cause, Murphy said Scott turned himself in.

Scott was first arrested on suspicion of third-degree child rape on Oct. 26, after police suspected he sexually assaulted a 14- to 16-year-old teen he was familiar with, according to court documents.

Jail records show Scott was released on $50,000 bail on Oct. 28. According to court documents, Scott is scheduled to face a jury trial for that crime beginning Sept. 3.

