Bellingham police arrest man on suspicion of raping teenager

Bellingham Police arrested a 40-year-old man Friday suspected of sexually assaulting a teen he was familiar with who was older than 14 but younger than 16 at the time of the crimes.
Kenneth Richard Scott was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree rape. He was released on $50,000 bail Monday, according to jail records.
According to information provided by Lt. Claudia Murphy in an email Monday to The Bellingham Herald, “safe, caring adults assisted this child in making sure the crime was reported and investigated, resulting in an arrest.”
If you or someone you know is experiencing sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support: Lummi Victims of Crime — 360-312-2015 or Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services — 360-715-1563.
Comments