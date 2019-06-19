Meridian High student suspected of raping another on school grounds arrested again

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

The Meridian High School student suspected of raping a student on school property was arrested again on suspicion of rape after another victim came forward.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Josue Nathan Miranda-Nolasco, 18, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree rape Tuesday, June 18.

According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, after Miranda-Nolsaco was initially arrested on June 3, “several other victims came forward to report additional cases against him.”

Hester said the Sheriff’s Office’s detective division investigated and probable cause was established in a suspected sexual assault of a victim who was a juvenile at the time for an incident that occurred in the spring of 2018. Hester said that incident did not occur on school grounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As previously reported in The Herald, Miranda-Nolasco, who was a senior on the boys wrestling team, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree rape following a May 16 incident in which he reportedly was texting with a female student younger than 16. The pair decided to meet in the Meridian High School wrestling room to do homework. Court records stated that Miranda-Nolasco asked to have sex with the victim, she said no, but he assaulted her even though she did not give consent.

Hester told The Herald on Wednesday that there was a second victim in the initial arrest.

Resources

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.