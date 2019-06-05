Meridian High student arrested for allegedly raping another student on school property

Washington state victims and arrests for forcible sex offenses The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A Meridian High School student was arrested Monday after he allegedly raped another student on school property.

Josue Nathan Miranda-Nolasco, 18, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree rape, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

Miranda-Nolasco was released on his personal recognizance at his first appearance Tuesday. He cannot return to school unless the victim is not present, or gives prior approval for him to attend. Miranda-Nolasco is also required to be at his home from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. every night, according to court records.

His arraignment is scheduled for June 14.

The Bellingham Herald has asked Meridian School District for comment.

On May 16, Miranda-Nolasco was texting with a female student younger than 16. The pair decided to meet in the Meridian High School wrestling room to do homework. Miranda-Nolasco is a senior on the varsity boys wrestling team, according to the 2019 varsity boys wrestling team roster and court records.

While alone in the room, Miranda-Nolasco asked the girl if she would have sex with him, but she said she didn’t want to. Miranda-Nolasco told her “he would be gentle and she would like it,” according to court records. The girl again said no.

The victim told Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies she was afraid Miranda-Nolasco was going to have sex with her even though she had said no, records show.

Miranda-Nolasco sexually assaulted her, court records state. The victim “clearly expressed by words and conduct, her lack of consent,” the records state.