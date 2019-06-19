He was out of town when drugs, guns seized from his apartment. But they kept calling

Here’s what the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office does The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office enforces the law in the unincorporated areas of Whatcom County as well as on the county's waterways.

The Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force made another arrest last week after seizing a number of different drugs including cocaine, four guns and more than $9,000 in cash last March from a downtown Bellingham apartment.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Vincent Anthony Carnicello, 29, of Bellingham into Whatcom County Jail on Friday, June 14, on suspicion of multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver. According to jail records he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, and Whatcom County Superior Court records show he’s scheduled to be arraigned June 28.

According to court records, a Task Force detective was told by a confidential informant in January that they could purchase cocaine from Carnicello.

Between January and March, Task Force detectives got two confidential informants to buy cocaine from Carnicello on five occasions, some of which were recorded, according to court records. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment where Carnicello was believed to live at 209 W. Holly St. in Bellingham on March 22.

The search warrant was served at approximately 4:30 a.m. two days later, according to court records. Several people in the apartment attempted to leave through a window that led to a roof, but were stopped and detained by SWAT members. In all, six people were detained at the scene, according to court records.

The Task Force also seized $9,154 in suspected drug proceeds along with approximately 70 grams of cocaine, 120 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, 113 grams of LSD and 24.3 grams of MDMA from the apartment, according to court documents. A Ruger Mark II caliber pistol, a .22 caliber rifle, a loaded shotgun and an AK-style rifle along with ammunition also were seized from the apartment.

As previously reported in The Bellingham Herald, Jarel Dwayne Trott, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of firearms at the time.

Carnicello was not home at the time the warrant was served, according to the court records, and Bellingham Police Department SWAT crisis negotiators contacted him by phone, but he informed them he was out of town. Carnicello was told that the Task Force detective would attempt to contact him by phone, but he did not answer.

A warrant for his arrest was filed in Superior Court on May 17.

According to information provided to The Herald by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester, Carnicello was located in an apartment in the 1200 block of Railroad Avenue on Friday and taken into custody. Hester said Carnicello was found to be in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest.