Task Force bust finds cocaine, LSD, Molly, mushrooms and guns in downtown apartment

One man was arrested and law enforcement is seeking other suspects after seizing 2.5 ounces of cocaine, 4 ounces of LSD, 24 grams of MDMA — commonly known as “Molly” — and psilocybin mushrooms along with four guns, including two assault-style rifles from a downtown Bellingham apartment last month.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced the bust in a press release, saying that Jarel Dwayne Trott, 28, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of firearms. According to jail records, Trott also was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a residence for drug trafficking and he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
According to the release, at approximately 5 a.m. March 24, the Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, working with the Bellingham Police Department SWAT Team, served a search warrant on an apartment in the 200 block of West Holly Street after a two-month investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs out of the apartment.
In addition to the drugs, two assault-style rifles were seized and a shotgun was found hanging on a wall inside the front entrance to the apartment, the release said. Evidence also reportedly showed that the residents were making crack cocaine and selling drugs and alcohol from the apartment.
Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month
Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices.
#ReadLocal
“This exemplifies the cooperation between the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Bellingham Police Department and Whatcom Gang and Drug Task Force, which was necessary to apprehend a dangerous drug dealer and recover illegally possessed firearms,” said the release, which added that the investigation is continuing and that other suspects are being sought.
According to court records, Trott was arrested in Bellingham in April 2013 for a fugitive extradition warrant out of Orange County, California, for second-degree burglary, attempted crime and driving with a suspended license.
Trott is scheduled to be arraigned in Whatcom County Superior Court Friday.
Comments