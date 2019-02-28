Here’s how you can adopt one of the animals rescued from the Hohl fire

The small animals that were rescued from the Feb. 18 fire that destroyed Hohl Feed & Seed have been put up for adoption.
Hohl’s has surrendered its ownership of the animals, according to Laura Clark, executive director of the Whatcom Humane Society.
Rabbits, domestic rats, gerbils, mice and hamsters are among the animals that can be adopted Saturday afternoon from the Whatcom Humane Society, which has been caring for them since the early morning fire burned the landmark pet supply store on Railroad Avenue in downtown Bellingham.
“We’re hopeful we can find all these guys great homes. That will be such peace of mind for the owners and managers of the business,” Clark said.
Fire crews responded to the fire at 4:20 a.m. and found the back of the building, which faces an alley, in flames. Crews managed to save some of the animals from the store, which was destroyed by the fire.
A total of 78 animals were taken to the Whatcom Humane Society.
Now, they need new homes.
“If you would like to add one of these sweet critters to your family, please come down and meet them,” Hohl Feed & Seed posted on its Facebook page as it announced the adoption.
The Hohl animals are available for adoption from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Whatcom Humane Society, 2172 Division St.
“We encourage everybody to come on down. We’ll be happy to show the people all the wonderful critters we have looking for new homes,” Clark said.
People can name their own adoption fee.
“Our main goal is finding permanent, responsible and loving homes for all these animals,” Clark said.
Questions? Call 360-733-2080 ext. 3004.
Learn more by going to the Whatcom Humane Society’s Facebook page.
