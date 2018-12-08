He walked into a Bellingham hotel without paying and pulled a knife when asked to leave

A woman from Ferndale and a transient man were arrested early Friday after they allegedly walked into a Bellingham hotel room without paying and the man pulled a large knife and swung it at the hotel’s night manager when they were asked to leave.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Paul David Fast Horse, 25, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault, while Manpreet Kaur Mann, 20, was booked on an outstanding warrant for violation of an anti-harassment order, according to jail records.
At approximately 1:28 p.m., deputies responded to the Hotel Bellingham Airport — formerly the Hampton Inn — on Bennett Drive for a report of a burglary, according to information provided by Chief Deputy Kevin Hester in an email Friday to The Bellingham Herald.
The night manager told the deputy that Fast Horse and Mann had entered the hotel without permission and went to a room they did not rent, Hester said. When they were asked to leave, Fast Horse pulled a large knife and threatened to assault the night manager, swinging the knife at the manager and advancing toward him.
Fast Horse and Mann then fled the hotel, Hester said, but a K9 soon located Mann at the nearby Shamrock Motel. She allegedly told deputies that Fast Horse had invited her into his room.
At approximately 4 a.m., Fast Horse was seen walking in the 3600 block of Bennett Drive and fled on foot before he was apprehended by a K9, Hester said. After he was read his rights, Fast Horse reportedly admitted to going to the hotel without paying to loiter and use drugs and to pulling the knife on the night manager, though he claimed the night manager acted aggressively when asking the pair to leave.
While searching Fast Horse, deputies found a knife matching the description given by the night manager, Hester said.
