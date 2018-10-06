Large Bellingham hotel lands new brand affiliation, begins major remodel

Hotel Bellingham is going through a major renovation project and with it comes a new affiliation.
The 132-room hotel at 3985 Bennett Drive near Bellingham International Airport has become a Best Western Plus property, said General Manager Dana Weber in a news release. The renovations are being done to meet the standards of Best Western Plus, which he said appeals to business and leisure travelers.
Weber said the renovations include tripling the size of the fitness center, replacing carpeting and upgrading furniture. Renovations have already started and he expects the remodeling to be done at the end of the year.
Hotel Bellingham was known for years as the Hampton Inn until it dropped the brand in July 2017. Earlier this year Hotel Bellingham was purchased by an ownership group and is being managed by Providence Hospitality Partners of Denver. Providence manages many different hotels, including the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel & Conference Center on Lakeway Drive.
