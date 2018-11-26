Whatcom man who barricaded himself inside motel, threatened to kill deputies gets sentenced

A Whatcom County man who barricaded himself inside a room at the Shamrock Motel in Bellingham and threatened to kill the manager and deputies who responded will spend roughly three months in jail.

Allen Neal Simonson, 60, was sentenced to 364 days in the Whatcom County Jail with 274 suspended for harassment, first-degree criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

On June 15, the manager at the Shamrock Motel at 4133 W Maplewood Ave. contacted Simonson and told him he needed to leave because it was the last day he had paid to stay there. He told the woman he needed a few hours and would be out by the following morning, according to court records.

On June 17, the manager went back to the room because Simonson had not left. When Simonson opened the door, he pushed a man the manager was with and screamed at the manager to get out. He also said he was going to kill her, records state.

When Whatcom County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived, they spoke to Simonson through the bathroom window. After being told he was under arrest, Simonson “pointed at a deputy and said, “I’m going to kill you! I’m going to f******* kill anyone who comes in here,” records state.

Simonson barricaded the windows and refused to come out. A SWAT team and negotiators were on scene for roughly two hours before he was taken into custody.