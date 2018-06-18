He barricaded himself in a Shamrock motel room and allegedly threatened to kill deputies

Whatcom County Sheriff’s negotiators were able to peacefully resolve a situation at the Shamrock Motel in Bellingham Sunday evening after a 60-year-old man barricaded himself in a room and threatened to kill the manager of the motel and responding deputies.
A partial SWAT response and negotiators were called to the motel, at 4133 W. Maplewood Ave., at 5:45 p.m. and were able to resolve the situation by approximately 8 p.m., chief deputy Kevin Hester said.
According to Hester, a motel manager contacted the man on Friday, asking him to leave, as the time he paid for a room had ended.
On Sunday, the manager checked to see if the room had been vacated, and it had not. The man became confrontational, Hester said, pushing the manager out of the room and threatening to kill him.
Police were called, and by the time deputies arrived, Hester said, the man had barricaded himself in the room, and he threatened to kill the the two responding officers.
“This was a man that has had a lot of mental health issues recently that we’re familiar with,” Hester said.
After deputies negotiated him out of the room, Allen Neal Simonson was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of obstructing, first-degree criminal trespassing and felony harassment.
