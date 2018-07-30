He led police on a chase reaching 106 mph through Bellingham, but he didn’t get away

The driver they suspect of leading them on a high-speed chase Thursday evening through Bellingham before fleeing from the scene of an accident was arrested Friday by the Washington State Patrol.
Vincent Russell, 31, was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 3:24 p.m. Friday on suspicion of hit-and-run of an attended vehicle and attempting to elude police vehicles.
According to Trooper Heather Axtman, the State Patrol researched the car that they chased at speeds reaching 106 mph and found that it had a report of sale to Russell.
“The next day, Russell checked himself into the hospital,” Axtman said. “The hospital called us, because based on his injuries, it looked like he had been involved in a crash.”
Troopers attempted to stop Russell near the Bakerview exit on southbound Interstate 5, but he reportedly took off and sped through Bellingham until exiting at Old Fairhaven Parkway. He then led police at high speeds through the Happy Valley Neighborhood, before the State Patrol ended the pursuit and followed at a safe speed. About two minutes after police shut down the chase, the car Russell was allegedly driving was involved in an accident on East Chestnut Street, and the driver fled.
Russell has previous Whatcom County convictions of felony harassment, second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, first-degree theft, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, vehicle prowling and taking a vehicle without permission since 2004.
