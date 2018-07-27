Did you see the 106 mph chase through Bellingham Thursday night? Here’s what happened

Police are still searching for a driver who led the Washington State Patrol on a high-speed chase on southbound Interstate 5 through Bellingham and into the Happy Valley neighborhood and areas around Western Washington University Thursday night.
The State Patrol broke off the pursuit, Trooper Heather Axtman said, two minutes before the driver crashed head-on into another car at High Street and East Chestnut Street.
The chase started when the State Patrol attempted to stop the driver of a 2001 Mitsubishi Gallant for speeding at approximately 10:15 p.m. near the Bakerview exit of Interstate 5. The driver reportedly led the State Patrol on a chase, reaching speeds of 106 mph, before exiting the highway at Old Fairhaven Parkway.
Troopers broke off the chase, Axtman said, after the car reached speeds of 66 mph in the Happy Valley neighborhood and reportedly ran a stop sign.
No serious injuries were reported in the crash, though one person was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital as a precaution, Axtman said.
Axtman described the suspect as bald, probably male and with tattoos on his neck.
This story will be updated.
