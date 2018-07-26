He crashed into a state park campground then allegedly ran, leaving a baby behind

A 27-year-old man was arrested by the Washington State Patrol Wednesday evening after the car he was driving reportedly left Chuckanut Drive and went 50 feet to 75 feet down an embankment into the campground at Larabee State Park.
Josue Nunez Bernal fled the scene and went into the campground, Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said. He reportedly left a 1 1/2-year-old baby in a car seat at one of the campsites.
Witnesses helped the State Patrol find Nunez Bernal, and one person stayed with the baby.
Witnesses reported the 2000 Audi A6 was being driven at a high rate of speed by Nunez Bernal before the crash, Axtman said. The crash occurred at about 7:30 p.m.
Axtman said Nunez Bernal was suspected to be driving under the influence and was required to have an ignition interlocking device, which he did not.
Nunez Bernal also had drugs in his possession, Axtman said, though she wasn’t sure what type. Nunez Bernal also reportedly supplied alcohol to a 16-year-old male passenger, who was cited for being a minor in possession.
No serious injuries were reported, Axtman said, but the baby was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bellingham as a precaution and has since been transferred into state custody.
Nunez Bernal was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlocking device, reckless driving, DUI, furnishing alcohol to minors, possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, third-degree abandoning a dependent person, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstructing a police officer.
