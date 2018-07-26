He ran away at Marine Heritage Park Tuesday, but couldn’t escape police Wednesday

A transient 24-year-old Bellingham man, who police suspect was responsible for a gun shot being fired into a window at the Parks Department building Sunday in Maritime Heritage Park, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot chase by the Bellingham Police Department’s Neighborhood Anti-Crime Team.
Albert Cruz Garza was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of violation of a protection order, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a police officer.
According to information from Lt. Danette Beckley, Garza was identified by Neighborhood Anti-Crime Team members from video as the man who on Sunday set a backpack down near the Maritime Heritage pavilion, causing a gun inside the backpack to go off. The shot struck a glass door of the pavilion, where a worker was in close proximity. Garza picked up the backpack and left the area, Beckley said.
At 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, anti-crime team officers spotted Garza near Lottie Street and Grand Avenue with a woman that they knew had a protective order that prohibited Garza from being within 500 feet of her. Garza fled, according to Beckley, and police followed with a cautious pursuit, believing Garza had a gun.
A police dog searched the bushes where Garza was last seen, Beckley said. He was not found, but a backpack containing a 9mm gun and some papers with Garza’s name were recovered. Beckley said they don’t know if the gun that was recovered was the one that went off and fired into the Parks Department building.
On Wednesday, an anti-crime team officer spotted Garza on Pickett Bridge and called for officers to assist him during another foot chase. The officers took Garza into custody near the trail stairs on Grand Street near City Hall.
According to court records, Garcia has been convicted of multiple charges since 2012, including criminal mischief with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and stolen property trafficking.
