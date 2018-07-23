Bellingham Police investigating shot fired at Maritime Heritage Park

Bellingham Police are investigating a shot to the front door of the Parks Department building in Maritime Heritage Park.
According to the Bellingham Police log, officers responded to the 500 block of West Holly Street at 2:43 p.m. Sunday after reports said an unknown suspect dropped a bag near the parks building and there appeared to be a gun in the bag.
A round was discharged into the glass door of the building, according to the log, and a suspect fled the scene.
The incident is under active investigation by a Bellingham Police detective, Lt. Don Almer said Monday, but no other information was being released at this time.
