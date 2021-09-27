WCC gets national recognition for this program that could boost local economy

Being recognized nationally for its cybersecurity program and receiving a $7.5 million grant is not just a big deal for Whatcom Community College, but it could have a ripple effect across the county for years to come.

Last month the community college received the grant from the National Science Foundation and WCC President Kathi Hiyane-Brown met with industry leaders, government officials and President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C., to talk about the need to fight malicious cyber activity.

The grant is expected to enhance WCC’s National Cybersecurity Training and Education Center program in a variety of ways, including increasing its staff and students. Currently, the program has seven professors and about 300 students. The school is hoping to double the number of students in the program to 600 as the national recognition attracts people from all over the country, said program director Corrine Sande.

On Friday, Sept. 24, Whatcom Community College announced that it also received a $1 million grant from Microsoft Philanthropies, which will go toward helping other institutions — including community colleges — expand cybersecurity programs.

Along with providing training to students to help combat computer attacks, the center is focused on increasing awareness of cyber security issues in educational and industrial communities.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Since WCC started its cybersecurity program in 2011, it’s had an impact on Bellingham’s economy, according to a recently completed economic impact study. The study estimates that 948 direct and indirect jobs were created between 2012-2019, adding about $16.3 million to the economy.

Growing demand for experts

As society continues to rely more on computers to get things done, cyber attacks continue to increase. According to data gathered by the online publication Signal, ransomware attacks are up 148% during the pandemic as more people do remote work. Experts estimate a ransomware attack happens every 11 seconds. Other malicious emails are also up 600% during the pandemic, according to the report.

The increase in attacks is happening during a shortage of cyber security experts. According to a CNN report, 359,000 positions went unfilled across the U.S in 2020; globally the number of unfilled jobs was at 3.1 million.

Sande said that since it is a relatively new and evolving industry, matching skills to jobs can be a challenge, making it important to broaden WCC’s program. Currently, many of the WCC graduates are being hired by government agencies, particularly at the city level as municipalities shore up asset security.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Whatcom Community College recently received national recognition and a large grant for its National Cybersecurity Training and Education Center program. The grant will be used to expand the program, which focuses on training students for jobs in computer and cyber security. Whatcom Community College Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Noting that many cyberattacks happen because of human error, Sande said making everyone aware of prevention techniques is important. That’s led WCC to broaden its offerings to include activities with elementary, middle and high school students, whether it’s through summer cyber camps, adding advanced placement classes or visiting with students.

Along with potentially attracting students from across the U.S., having this center in Whatcom County is also an important opportunity for local and regional students, Hiyane-Brown said.

“It’s highly unusual to have a center like this on the West Coast,” Hiyane-Brown said, noting that many national centers are on the East Coast.