A Bellingham waterfront building is nearly ready, but this first event will be delayed

The Fisherman’s Pavilion building during construction at Zuanich Park on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. The 9,000-square-foot unheated building will serve as a workspace for commercial fishermen and be available for events. The Bellingham Herald

A new building on Bellingham’s waterfront is nearing completion but its first major event will be delayed because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Fisherman’s Pavilion at Zuanich Point Park is on track to be finished later this month, said Mike Hogan, a spokesman for the Port of Bellingham. The 9,000-square-foot unheated building will serve as a workspace for commercial fishermen and other members of the working waterfront during rainy weather.

It is also available for events such as Bellingham SeaFeast, which was scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, but the board voted last week to postpone it until Saturday, Oct. 30. Hogan said the postponement was because of concerns about the COVID-19 variant as well as out of respect for Lummi Nation’s shelter-in-place order that is currently in effect.

SeaFeast is an annual event that celebrates the area’s maritime culture, heritage and working waterfront. It’s known for its wide range of vendors, seafood, boat tours and live music events. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.