Another small quake rattles area just south of the Twin Sisters Monday afternoon

A small earthquake shook just south of the Twin Sisters and within 14 miles of the summit of Mount Baker Monday afternoon. It was the second quake to strike the area in the past 48 hours.

The quake initially was measured with a 3.5 magnitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s web page on the quake, but was later downgraded to 2.8 magnitude.

It struck at 3:27 p.m. Aug. 23, approximately 25 miles east southeast of Bellingham, 6.5 miles north of Hamilton in Skagit County.

The epicenter was located just north of the South Fork of the Nooksack River and approximately six miles directly south of the South Twin, according to Google Maps.

The quake was measured near 2.4 kilometers beneath the earth’s surface, the USGS reported.

As of Monday afternoon, seven people, mostly east of Sedro-Woolley, had reported feeling the shaking on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” page.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS. A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

The quake was within a couple miles of where a 2.3-magnitude quake struck Saturday evening.