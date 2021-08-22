Did you feel this quake centered about 25 miles southeast of Bellingham?

A quake of magnitude 2.3 was reported at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, centered near almost 11 miles northwest of Concrete. It was measured at 1.5 miles deep, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was centered about 25 miles southeast of Bellingham, in north-central Skagit County.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported, but it was felt by at least one person who reported the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page.

No one reported a quake of magnitude 1.6 at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, that was reported at a depth of 1.2 miles, 1.6 miles southeast of Glacier, in Whatcom County.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.