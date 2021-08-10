It’s been a long road to development on Port of Bellingham’s G-P property

Georgia-Pacific Corporation opened a pulp and tissue mill along the Bellingham waterfront in 1926. Here are some of the historic points since Georgia-Pacific shut down the mill in 2001:

▪ August 2021: Port of Bellingham and Harcourt work on a new agreement, reducing Harcourt’s master development area and changing the project approval process.

▪ Summer 2021: Shipping containers placed near Waypoint Park attract new businesses including Kulshan Brewery’s Trackside Beer Garden. The Bellingham Farmers Market also begins making weekly appearances in the area.

▪ December 2020: Harcourt announces it plans to complete the three-building, 94-unit condominium project by early 2022.

▪ Early 2020: The Port of Bellingham demolishes a 56,000-square-foot waterfront warehouse, the first step in possibly establishing affordable housing and a food campus in the district.

▪ September 2019: Port of Bellingham completes work on the temporary bike pump track. The track was expanded in 2021.

▪ March 2018: Harcourt purchases 1.7 acres of waterfront property from the Port of Bellingham for the condominium project, which original plans called for 70 units. At the time of the sale, documents indicate Harcourt planned to have construction done by October 2019.

▪ 2018: The Port of Bellingham revamps its overall design for the Waterfront District, shifting roads, parks and trails.

▪ 2017: The remodeling of the Granary building nears completion; construction begins on Waypoint Park.

▪ 2016: $35 million cleanup of Whatcom Waterway completed.

▪ 2015: Georgia-Pacific’s digester and chipper buildings removed from site.

▪ March 2015: Port of Bellingham signs deal with Harcourt Development to develop the first portion of the downtown waterfront.

▪ December 2013: After eight years of back-and-forth, a master plan is approved by the port and city.

▪ June 2013: Port agrees to provide a waterfront site for Western Washington University.

▪ September 2012: After initially planning to demolish it, the port decides to let private developers refurbish the Granary Building.

▪ August 2009: Bellingham loses a bid for NOAA Marine Operations facility, the project goes to Newport, Oregon.

▪ December 2007: Georgia-Pacific ends its tissue operations, laying off 210 people.

▪ January 2005: Port buys the 137 acres of waterfront property from Georgia-Pacific. Combined with the other properties the port already had, the overall size of the Waterfront District is 237 acres.

▪ March 2001: Georgia-Pacific shuts down its pulp mill operations, laying off more than 400 people.

Source: The Bellingham Herald archives