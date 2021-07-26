Motorcycle driver also dies after Chuckanut Drive collision Saturday

A motorcycle driver also died after a collision closed Chuckanut Drive north of where the road crosses Larrabee State Park south of Bellingham Saturday, July 24.

John B. Anderson, 59, of Granite Falls, the driver of a 2016 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle, died at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to a Sunday, July 25, news release by the Washington State Patrol.

His passenger, Mary L. Anderson, 57, of Granite Falls, Wash., also died at St. Joseph hospital, according to a Washington State Patrol news release Saturday.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 11 Saturday afternoon when it crossed into the northbound lane on a sweeping curve near Soundview Road. It was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram truck, according to the news release.

The 40-year-old Bellingham man driving the truck was not injured.

The collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. and the road was closed in both directions about 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road reopened about 7 p.m.