This fatal collision closed Chuckanut Drive south of Bellingham Saturday afternoon

A motorcycle passenger died Saturday afternoon, July 24, in a collision on a sweeping curve on Chuckanut Drive north of where the road crosses Larrabee State Park south of Bellingham.

Many L. Anderson, 57, of Granite Falls, Wash., died at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

The driver of the 2016 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail Classic motorcycle, a 59-year-old Granite Falls man, was injured and taken to St. Joseph hospital. No information about his condition was available from the hospital.

The motorcycle was traveling southbound on State Route 11 when it crossed into the northbound lane near Soundview Road. It was struck by a 2003 Dodge Ram truck, according to the news release.

The 40-year-old Bellingham man driving the truck was not injured.

The collision occurred about 2:30 p.m. and the road was closed in both directions about 3:30 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road reopened about 7 p.m.